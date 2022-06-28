PTI gives fresh call for peaceful protests across Pakistan on July 2

PTI gives a fresh call for peaceful protests across Pakistan on July 2!



Taking it to social media, Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf leader Imran Khan announced a new protest to be conducted nationwide.

He will lead the protest in Islamabad at the Parade Ground.

“On 2 July we will hold peaceful protests across Pakistan against Imported govt imposed on Pak by US regime change conspiracy & the NRO2 they engineered to save their Rs 1100 bn corruption plus spiralling prices crushing nation. I will lead the Islamabad protest at Parade Ground,” Imran Khan said.