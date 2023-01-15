PTI MPA Firdous Shamim Naqvi expelled from polling station for violating code

PTI MPA Firdous Shamim Naqvi was expelled from the polling station for violating the code on Sunday.

As reported, the Provincial Election Commission in Sindh has ordered the expulsion of PTI MPA Firdous Shamim Naqvi from a polling station after he was found breaking the seals of ballot boxes.

The Election Commission took action against the PTI MPA after a video clip aired on News Channels wherein Shamim Naqvi can be seen breaking the seals of ballot boxes at a polling station in UC2 Tehsil Municipal Committee Jinnah in Karachi.

The video clip in question is also doing round on social media.

پی ٹی آئی کے امیدوار برائے چیئرمین فردوس شمیم نقوی کا سولجر بازار کے وارڈ ایک سے چار میں اچانک دورہ۔ "تمام باکس کی سیل کھلی ہے"۔ فردوس نقوی.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has taken notice of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MPA Firdous Shamim Naqvi for breaking the ballot box seals during the Sindh local government polling.