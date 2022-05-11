PTI to approach SC after ECP dismisses reference against dissident PTI-MNAs!

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Wednesday dismissed a reference filed by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) seeking the disqualification of its dissident members of the National Assembly.

A three-member bench headed by Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja reserved had decision earlier after hearing arguments from all sides including the PTI and the lawyers of the dissident MNAs.

The election commission, in the verdict, unanimously said that the declaration filed against the MNAs under Article 63(A) was not found in accordance with the Constitution of Pakistan.

Following the decision, PTI Vice President Fawad Chaudhry announced to challenge the ECP decision on the dissident MNAs’ disqualification reference in the Supreme Court (SC).

While talking to the media accompanied by Faisal Vwda, Fawad Chaudhry said that the confidence in the chief election commissioner had become zero.

“The CEC should get a designation in the PML-N. The reason behind the constitutional crisis is that the Election Commission of Pakistan is dysfunctional. It is the duty of the institution to maintain the in the society,” he said.

He said that an elected government has been toppled through a US conspiracy.

“The appointment of the army chief should not be made a political matter. It is just an administrative matter,” Fawad Chaudhry said adding that the economy had been destroyed.

PTI leader Faisal Vawda talking to the media termed the ECP a wing of the PML-N.

“Injustice was done with me. The real story of black sheep will start from today,” he added.

PTI had filed a reference against 20 dissident MNAs under Article 63(A).

The reference seeking disqualification was filled against the MNAs including Alam Khan, Dr. Mohammad Afzal Khan Dhandla, Nawab Sher Waseer, Raja Riaz Ahmad, Ahmed Hussain Deharr, Rana Mohammad Qasim Noon, Asim Nazeer, Amjad Farooq Khosa, Aamir Liaquat Hussain, Chaudhry Farrukh Altaf, Syed Mobeen Ahmed, Sayed Sami-ul-Hassan Gillani, Mohammad Abdul Ghaffar Wattoo, Sayed Basit Ahmad Sultan, Aamir Talal Gopang, Sardar Riaz Mehmood Khan Mazari, Ramesh Kumar Vankwani, Wajiha Qamar, Nuzhat Pathan, and Javeria Zafar.