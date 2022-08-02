PTI took prohibited funding, hid 13 accounts: ECP’s unanimous decision

After 8 years, the Election Commission ECP on Tuesday announced the decision of the Foreign Prohibited Funding Case.

The country’s top electoral authority announce the judgment in the PTI prohibited funding case, stating:

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf took prohibited funds

34 foreign donations and 13 unnamed accounts revealed

party funds were taken in violation of Article 6-3

A show cause notice was issued to the party

Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja led a three-member bench of the ECP.

Unknown accounts have also come to light, said the commission in its verdict, adding that hiding accounts, is a “violation” of Article 17 of the Constitution.

“The party knowingly and willfully received funding from Wootton Cricket Limited, operated by business tycoon Arif Naqvi. The party was a willing recipient of prohibited money of $2,121,500,” said the copy of the verdict.

The commission in its verdict said the party “knowingly and willfully” also received donations from Bristol Engineering Services (a UAE-based company), E-Planet Trustees (a Cayman Islands private registered company), SS Marketing Manchester (a UK-based private company), PTI USA LLC-6160 and PTI USA LLC-5975 which were “hit by prohibition and in violation of Pakistani laws”.

“The party also received donations through PTI Canada Corporation and PTI UK Public Limited Company,” it said, adding “From both the companies, the amounts received into its accounts of PTI Pakistan are hit by prohibition and in violation of Pakistani laws.”

“PTI Pakistan, through fundraising campaigns by PTI USA LLC-6160 and PTI USA LLC-5975, was a recipient of donations from 34 foreign nationals and 351 foreign-based companies. Collection of donations and contributions from foreign nationals and companies are hit by prohibition and in violation of Pakistani laws,” it added.

“Imran Khan, for the five years under review, has filed submissions that were grossly inaccurate and wrong. Even during the course of scrutiny and hearing by this commission, the PTI continued to conceal and withhold complete and full disclosure of [the] source of its funds,” it said.