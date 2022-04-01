Oyeyeah
Punjab governor accepts Usman Buzdar’s resignation!

Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar has accepted Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar’s resignation on Friday and has summoned the provincial assembly session tomorrow (Saturday).

As being reported, Governor Punjab Sarwar formally sought permission from Prime Minister Imran Khan before issuing notification of the acceptance of the chief minister’s resignation. 

Following the acceptance of the resignation, the Punjab cabinet has also been dissolved.

Outgoing chief minister Usman Buzdar called on Governor Chaudhry Sarwar on Friday.

Buzdar had tendered his resignation earlier this week after the Opposition submitted a no-confidence motion against him.

 

