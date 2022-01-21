Punjab Police’s official Twitter account has been hacked!

The news was confirmed by the Punjab Police spokesperson on the micro-blogging platform on Friday.

The account has nearly a million followers.

Within hours of being compromised, the hacker posted hundreds of tweets and changed the user name to “Pʋmp”.

The spokesperson, in a tweet from another account, informed that the “Punjab Police’s official Twitter account @DDPROfficial has been hacked.”

The spokesperson asked social media users to follow the new account Punjab Police updates “@PunjabPoliceCPO” for future updates till the old handle is restored.