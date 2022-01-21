Punjab Police’s official Twitter account has been hacked!
The news was confirmed by the Punjab Police spokesperson on the micro-blogging platform on Friday.
The account has nearly a million followers.
Within hours of being compromised, the hacker posted hundreds of tweets and changed the user name to “Pʋmp”.
The spokesperson, in a tweet from another account, informed that the “Punjab Police’s official Twitter account @DDPROfficial has been hacked.”
The spokesperson asked social media users to follow the new account Punjab Police updates “@PunjabPoliceCPO” for future updates till the old handle is restored.
پنجاب پولیس کا سوشل میڈیا پر آفیشل اکاؤنٹ DDPROfficial ہیک کر لیا گیا ہے۔سوشل میڈیا صارفین اور فالورز سے گزارش ہے کہ آفیشل اکاؤنٹ کی بحالی تک پنجاب پولیس اپ ڈیٹس کو استعمال کیا جائے گا۔ pic.twitter.com/9DbiqsFR4n— Punjab Police (Updates) (@PunjabPoliceCPO) January 21, 2022