The Instagram account of Burj News is reported to have been hacked on Thursday.

The Founder and CEO of Burj News Muhammad Iftikhar informed the Instagram account of Burj News was hacked on Thursday.

“A shock before it even begins Our Instagram account for @burjnews was hacked by someone else we are still trying to recover our Instagram account Followers removed Posts removed”, he said.

A shock before it even begins

Our Instagram account for @burjnews was hacked by someone else

we are still trying to recover our Instagram account

Followers removed

Posts removed pic.twitter.com/8KPklsDHcc — Muhammad Iftikhar (@Mr_Miftikhar) September 22, 2022

Burj News is an E-News Portal that was launched in 2022 before starting content on Instagram the account was hacked by the Indian cyber army.