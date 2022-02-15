Oyeyeah
Qandeel Baloch’s brother acquitted in her murder case

Pakistanis condemned the court's ruling after Waseem was pardoned by family

Qandeel Baloch’s brother Waseem has been acquitted by the court in the murder case, leaving the country in shock.

According to the details, the Lahore High Court (LHC) on Monday acquitted the prime suspect and brother of model Qandeel Baloch in her murder case.

The LHC also abolished the life imprisonment awarded to him by a sessions court.

The life imprisonment sentence of the accused was cancelled by LHC’s Multan bench after witnesses deviated from their statements in the trial court and Qandeel’s mother submitted a reconciliation agreement stipulating parental pardon.

Activist and lawyer Nighat Dad in a tweet said, “This man who confessed to killing Qandeel, his own sister, is a free man today in the same country where Qandeel couldn’t live her life freely and was honour killed for the choices she made as a free citizen of this country.”

 

Following the development, reactions are pouring in on social media. Pakistanis condemned the court’s ruling after Waseem was pardoned by family!

 

 

 

