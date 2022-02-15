Qandeel Baloch’s brother acquitted in her murder case

Qandeel Baloch’s brother Waseem has been acquitted by the court in the murder case, leaving the country in shock.



According to the details, the Lahore High Court (LHC) on Monday acquitted the prime suspect and brother of model Qandeel Baloch in her murder case.

The LHC also abolished the life imprisonment awarded to him by a sessions court.

The life imprisonment sentence of the accused was cancelled by LHC’s Multan bench after witnesses deviated from their statements in the trial court and Qandeel’s mother submitted a reconciliation agreement stipulating parental pardon.

Activist and lawyer Nighat Dad in a tweet said, “This man who confessed to killing Qandeel, his own sister, is a free man today in the same country where Qandeel couldn’t live her life freely and was honour killed for the choices she made as a free citizen of this country.”

This man who confessed of killing Qandeel, his own sister, is a free man today in the same country where Qandeel couldn’t live her life freely & was honor killed for the choices she made as a free citizen of this country. #qandeelbaloch #honourkilling pic.twitter.com/MJy5fjPpZq — Nighat Dad (@nighatdad) February 14, 2022

Following the development, reactions are pouring in on social media. Pakistanis condemned the court’s ruling after Waseem was pardoned by family!

So #QandeelBaloch killed in cold blood.

Her father, who tried to pursue Justice above and beyond his means.. passed away.

Her murderer, her brother, alive and roaming free once again.



We’re living in opposite world. — MEESHA SHAFI (@itsmeeshashafi) February 15, 2022

Qandeel Baloch's brother who killed her for honour is acquitted by a Multan court today after the parents forgave their son.



Shame on those who loved to consume #QandeelBaloch's content but also justified her murder. Taking hypocrisy to the next level!#HonourKillings #Pakistan pic.twitter.com/c3ptvfurli — Hamza Azhar Salam (@HamzaAzhrSalam) February 14, 2022

Cant wrap my head around the acquittal in #Qandeelbaloch case. In light of the Anti honor killing Act 2016,which was passed in the aftermath of her murder, has been used to acquit her killer. Ironic eh.



New precedent of exploiting yet another loophole in the existing law. — khadija siddiqi (@khadijasid751) February 15, 2022

تقریباً 6 سال بھی قندیل بلوچ کو انصاف نہ ملا، یہ عدالتی نظام اتنا بوگس ہے کہ فیئر ٹرائل کے نام پر کتنے لوگوں کے ساتھ نا انصافی کر چکا

ظاہر جعفر کو بھی ایسے ہی بری کیا جائے گا👎#QandeelBaloch #NoorMuqadam pic.twitter.com/HUQsJGuodQ — Salman Hassan 🇵🇰 (@SalmanHassan__) February 14, 2022

It may seem responsible or irresponsible but Pakistani courts & legal system is either too lengthy takes whole life or its too easy for culprits, predators, rapists, murderers to get out clean & victims only wasting their precious time to prove & fail #QandeelBaloch #NoorMukadam — Saif Samejo (@SaifSamejo) February 15, 2022