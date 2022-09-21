After a delay of six days, govt finally notifies revised prices of petroleum products

Oyeyeah
After a delay of six days, the government finally on Wednesday notified revised prices of petroleum products!

According to the notification, by the Finance Division, the price of petrol has been increased from Rs235.98 to Rs237.43 with a raise of Rs1.45 per liter.

While the price of High-Speed Diesel (HSD) has been kept unchanged at Rs247.43.


Meanwhile, the price of light diesel oil has been reduced by Rs 4.26 from Rs201.54 to Rs197.28.

The price of Kerosene oil has been slashed to Rs8.30 per liter, after which, it will be sold for Rs202.02 per liter.

The government was to announce the revised petroleum prices on September 16, however, it delayed announcing the updated petroleum prices.

According to the news source, Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) had not proposed reducing the prices of petrol and diesel in its summary sent to the finance division.

