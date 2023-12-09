Sara Inam murder case: Court reserves verdict, to be announced on Dec 14

A district and sessions court in Islamabad reserved its verdict in Sara Inam’s murder case on Saturday, which will be announced on December 14.

Sessions Judge Nasir Javaid Rana heard the case and will announce the verdict on the said date.

Sara Inam, a Canadian national, was found dead in senior journalist Ayaz Amir’s farmhouse in Islamabad’s Chak Shahzad area on September 23, 2022.

She was murdered with dumbbells by her husband Shahnawaz Amir, who is the son of journalist Ayaz Amir.

The 37-year-old woman was Shahnawaz’s third wife and a successful economist who had graduated with a postgraduate from the University of Waterloo.

During today’s hearing, prime suspect Shahnawaz Amir’s mother Samina Shah in her statement before the court stated that Sara Inam was a “very sweet child who loved her a lot”.

Samina told the court that she was in her room when the incident happened and she could not hear anything due to the noise from the air conditioner in her closed room.

“Shahnawaz called me and when I went to him, he was not in sense,” she said, adding that she called her husband, Ayaz Amir, and told him about the incident.

She went on to add that that Ayaz Amir told her to lock their son in the room, however, she stated that Shahnawaz was not in the right mind.

Samina said when her husband asked about Sarah’s condition, she told him that the girl had died.

“If I wanted, I could have helped Shahnawaz escape,” she said.

On the other hand, Samina’s lawyer Nisar Asghar told the court that the prosecution did not have Sarah Inam’s radiologist report.

“The prosecution did not even call Samina Shah as a witness. They could’ve interrogated Samina Shah but instead made her an accused in the case,” he said.

“Why did the prosecution not produce the DVR on the day of the incident?” questioned the lawyer. “Not taking fingerprints mobile data, DVR raises a question on the prosecution.”