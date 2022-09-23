Ayaz Amir’s son detained; Here is how senior journalist reacts

Senior journalist Ayaz Amir shared a statement on the murder of his daughter-in-law by his son Shahnawaz with the media.

According to police, Shahnawaz, son of senior journalist Ayaz Amir, killed his wife Sara in the Chak Shahzad area of Islamabad.

Spokesman Islamabad Police says that Shahnawaz, son of Ayaz Amir, has been taken into custody and the forensics of the incident has been completed and the body of the deceased has been shifted to the hospital for autopsy.



Speaking to the media at Chak Shehzad Fam House in this regard, senior journalist Ayaz Amir said that such an incident should not happen to anyone, and no one should have to bear this shock.

When Ayaz Ameer was questioned about his son Shahnawaz being drunk at the time of the incident, he said, “what can I say about it, this is a legal matter.”

The details of the murder of Sara, the daughter-in-law of senior journalist Ayaz Amir, have come to light.

According to the sources, Ayaz Amir’s daughter-in-law had arrived in Pakistan from Dubai a day earlier and had also bought a car after reaching Pakistan.

Family sources say that the deceased Sara, 37-year-old, was working in Dubai and both of them got married three months ago.

Sources claim that there was an altercation between Sara and Shahnawaz the previous day, after which Shahnawaz hit an iron object on Sara’s head.

According to sources, Sara fainted due to a head injury and Shahnawaz put her in the bathroom tub and turned on the water, which led to her death.

Ayaz Amir’s ex-wife, who was present at the farmhouse at that time, informed the police when she saw these scenes, sources added.



The forensic team of the police has recovered all the evidence, as well as the murder weapon from the spot and sent it to the laboratory.