Senator Rehman Malik put on ventilator amid post-COVID complications

PPP leader had recovered from the coronavirus recently but his health suddenly deteriorated on Tuesday.

By Saman Siddiqui
Rehman Malik on ventilatorSenator Rehman Malik put on ventilator | OyeYeah News
Senator Rehman Malik has been put on a ventilator amid post-COVID complications., it was learned on Wednesday.

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader and former interior minister was hospitalised for COVID-related complications.

As being reported, The PPP leader had recovered from the coronavirus recently but his health suddenly deteriorated on Tuesday.

Published Earlier:

Rehman Malik has been admitted to the Shifa International Hospital in Islamabad.

According to the doctors treating him is suffering from pain in his lungs and having difficulty in breathing and was moved to a ventilator.

Malik’s family and party members have appealed to his well-wishers to pray for his health and early recovery.

 

 

 

Saman Siddiqui, A freelance journalist with a Master’s Degree in Mass Communication and MS in Peace and Conflict Studies. Associated with the media industry since 2006. Experience in various capacities including Program Host, Researcher, News Producer, Documentary Making, Voice Over, Content Writing Copy Editing, and Blogging, and currently associated with OyeYeah since 2018, working as an Editor.
