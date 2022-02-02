Senator Rehman Malik put on ventilator amid post-COVID complications

Senator Rehman Malik has been put on a ventilator amid post-COVID complications., it was learned on Wednesday.



Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader and former interior minister was hospitalised for COVID-related complications.

As being reported, The PPP leader had recovered from the coronavirus recently but his health suddenly deteriorated on Tuesday.

Rehman Malik has been admitted to the Shifa International Hospital in Islamabad.

According to the doctors treating him is suffering from pain in his lungs and having difficulty in breathing and was moved to a ventilator.

Malik’s family and party members have appealed to his well-wishers to pray for his health and early recovery.

Prayers for speedy recovery, good health and long life of .@SenRehmanMalik sahib, he is now quite serious due to #Covid, admitted in ICU Shifa, currently on ventilator.

وَإِذَا مَرِضْتُ فَهُوَ يَشْفِينِ

Allah Almighty may heal & cure him, and bless him with long life, Aameen — Senator Sehar Kamran T.I. (@SeharKamran) February 1, 2022

Senator @SenRehmanMalik is on ventilator due to COVID-19, Prayers for his good health and early recovery. pic.twitter.com/1ZvYdWfW3F — Krishna Kumari (@KeshooBai) February 2, 2022