Shahbaz Gill survives car accident on motorway, terms it a “murder attempt”

The former special assistant to then prime minister Imran Khan was travelling to Islamabad from Lahore.

By Saman Siddiqui
Shahbaz Gill has been injured in a car accident on the motorway.

As reported, the PTI leader was going to Islamabad from Lahore when his car met with an accident.

Taking to social media, former special assistant to then prime minister Imran Khan has termed the accident a murder attempt.

Published Earlier:

Shahbaz said his car was chased and deliberately hit under a plot.

“I am standing by [Imran] Khan and will continue to do… I want to tell the nation that they will also attack Khan. They will try to silence us at all costs,” he said in a tweet.

“External conspirators, its local handlers, and traitors know that [Imran] Khan and his party members will not remain silent,” he said, adding that they will expose everyone.

 


According to motorway police officials, the accident took place near Khanqah Dogran.

A spokesperson of the motorway police said that there was no evidence of involvement of any other vehicle.

The injured were shifted to Islamabad after receiving medical treatment, he added.

While sources claim that the accident took place due to the negligence and carelessness of the driver.

