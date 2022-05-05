Shahbaz Gill survives car accident on motorway, terms it a “murder attempt”

Shahbaz Gill has been injured in a car accident on the motorway.



As reported, the PTI leader was going to Islamabad from Lahore when his car met with an accident.

Taking to social media, former special assistant to then prime minister Imran Khan has termed the accident a murder attempt.

Shahbaz said his car was chased and deliberately hit under a plot.

“I am standing by [Imran] Khan and will continue to do… I want to tell the nation that they will also attack Khan. They will try to silence us at all costs,” he said in a tweet.

“External conspirators, its local handlers, and traitors know that [Imran] Khan and his party members will not remain silent,” he said, adding that they will expose everyone.

خان کے ساتھ کھڑا تھا کھڑا ہوں اور کھڑا رہوں گا۔میں آج قوم کو بتانا چاہتا ہوں یہ خان پر بھی حملہ آور ہوں گے۔ یہ ہر قیمت پر ہمیں چپ کروانے کی کوشش کریں گے۔ بیرونی سازش اس کے لوکل ہینڈلرز اور غداروں کو یہ پتہ ہے کہ خان اور اس کے ساتھی چپ نہیں بیٹھیں گے انشاللہ سب کو بے نقاب کریں گے — Dr. Shahbaz GiLL (@SHABAZGIL) May 5, 2022



According to motorway police officials, the accident took place near Khanqah Dogran.

A spokesperson of the motorway police said that there was no evidence of involvement of any other vehicle.

The injured were shifted to Islamabad after receiving medical treatment, he added.

While sources claim that the accident took place due to the negligence and carelessness of the driver.