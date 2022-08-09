Oyeyeah
Shahbaz Gill taken into custody from Bani Gala Chowk

Fawad Chaudhry claims unidentified personnel in cars with unlicensed number plates picked up Gill from Banigala Chowk

Shahbaz Gill has been taken into custody from the Bani Gala Chowk, Islamabad on Tuesday.

As reported, Former PM Imran Khan’s chief of staff Shahbaz Gill was arrested after calling for mutiny within Pakistan’s armed forces.

Published Earlier:

While appearing on a news channel talk show he had called on the ranks to disobey orders of the military leadership.

The clip of Shahbaz Gill’s conversation is being shared on social media and reportedly, the ARY News channel’s transmission was suspended in wake of this program.

Meanwhile, PTI leader Fawad Chaudhary said that Shahbaz Gill was ‘kidnapped by unknown men in unmarked vehicles’ from near Bani Gala chowk.

PTI leader Murad Saeed reiterated the claim.

In a tweet, he claimed that the windows of Gill’s car were smashed while his assistant was also assaulted.

 

 

