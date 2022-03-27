Shahzain Bugti announces separation from the government

JWP leader Shahzain Bugti has announced to quit the federal cabinet of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Jamhoori Wattan Party (JWP) leader and member of National Assembly (NA) Shahzain Bugti announced his decision after an important meeting with PPP leader Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Sunday afternoon.

Bilawal Bhutto has sought JWP’s help in the no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan in the National Assembly.

Shahzain Bugti has a single vote in the National Assembly as an ally of ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

In 2021, PM Imran Khan had appointed Shahzain Bugti as a special assistant on Balochistan reconciliation.

PM Imran Khan has lost an ally before the crucial no-confidence vote as sitting SAPM Shahzain Bugti announces his separation from the government and says he will vote in favour of the no-confidence motion against the PM Imran Khan.

