Shireen Mazari arrested in Islamabad

Shireen Mazari has been arrested in Islamabad on Saturday.

According to the news source, the former federal minister and senior PTI leader Shireen Mazari has been arrested from Islamabad by Punjab’s anti-corruption department.

The police arrested former federal minister Shireen Mazari on the complaint of the Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE).



She has been arrested from outside her house at E-7.

A case was registered against her regarding the transfer of properties in DG Khan.

PTI leaders Iftikhar Durrani and Fawad Chaudry confirmed the development via tweets.

Iftikhar Durrani in a tweet said, “Shireen Mazari has been picked up outside from her house a while ago, everyone must reach Police Station Kohsaaar!”

Dr @ShireenMazari1 has been picked up outside from her house a while ago, everyone must reach Police Station Kohsaaar!



#امپورٹڈ__حکومت___نامنظور — Iftikhar Durrani (@DuraniIftikhar) May 21, 2022

اطلاعات ہیں کہ @ShireenMazari1 کو ان کے اسلام آباد گھر کے باہر سے گرفتار کر لیا گیا ہے — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) May 21, 2022

Former human rights minister’s daughter, Imaan Zainab Mazari-Hazir tweeted on Saturday that her mother was “beaten and taken away by male police officials”.

“All I have been told is that Anti-Corruption Wing Lahore has taken her,” she added.