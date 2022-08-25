Rain Emergency: Sindh schools, colleges to remain closed till Saturday

Sindh schools and colleges will remain closed till Saturday amid a rain emergency!

The decision regarding school closure was taken by the Provincial Education Minister Sardar Shah amid a rain emergency and rain forecast.

According to the notification issued by the provincial education department, “Government and private educational institutions will remain closed for next two days on August 26 and 27, due to current flood situation and rain emergency.”

In a statement, the minister said: “There is still a flood situation in many districts of Sindh and most of the schools and colleges of Sindh are underwater and have been turned into relief campuses for the victims.”