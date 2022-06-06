State Bank rebuts social media rumors about restrictions on Foreign Currency Accounts, Lockers

Rumors are circulating on social media that the Government or State Bank is considering freezing or placing restrictions on withdrawals from Foreign Currency Accounts, Roshan Digital Accounts, and Safety Deposit Lockers.

State Bank on Monday debuted all such rumors circulated on social media.

The government of Pakistan and the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) have assured all account holders maintaining Foreign Currency Accounts (FCA), Roshan Digital Accounts (RDA), and Safety Deposit Lockers in banks that their accounts and lockers are completely safe,

SBP also clarified that there is no proposal under consideration to put any restriction on them.

A joint statement in this regard has been issued by SBP and the Ministry of Finance.