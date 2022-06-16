TLP Chief Saad Rizvi survives firing attack on his car in Karachi’s Landhi area

TLP Chief Saad Rizvi survives a firing attack on his car in Karachi’s Landhi area!

As reported, a firing attack on Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan’s polling campus at Landhi No. 6 left several activists of TLP severely injured.

Meanwhile, a vehicle used by Ameer Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan Allama Hafiz Muhammad Saad Hussain Rizvi was also fired upon by unidentified gunmen.

Attack on Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan's polling campus at Landhi No. 6 Several activists of were severely injured in the firing A vehicle used by Ameer Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan Allama Hafiz Muhammad Saad Hussain Rizvi was also fired upon#AttackOn_TLP_Leadership pic.twitter.com/mwBYb2yY1I — Hassan Ali Rizvi (@HassanAli_78) June 16, 2022

TLP Cheif again on ground. We are proud of him. The bravest leader of Pakistan. #AttackOn_TLP_Leadership pic.twitter.com/X5fcQBpwXb — 🇵🇰 ŤLP__ (@asmara_261) June 16, 2022

It was reported earlier that one person was killed and several others were injured as political parties clashed in the NA-240 constituency.

TLP leader Mufti Ghous Baghdadi, in conversation with a news channel, said that several of his party workers were injured in the clashes as he claimed that losers resorted to violence.

“The people who see that their loss is near resort to violence. All this violence took place under the supervision of Anees Kaimkhani and Mustafa Kamal,” he said.