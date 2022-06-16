Oyeyeah
TLP Chief Saad Rizvi survives firing attack on his car in Karachi’s Landhi area

Several people injured as political parties clash in NA-240 constituency

TLP Chief Saad Rizvi survives a firing attack on his car in Karachi’s Landhi area!

As reported, a firing attack on Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan’s polling campus at Landhi No. 6 left several activists of TLP severely injured.

Meanwhile, a vehicle used by Ameer Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan Allama Hafiz Muhammad Saad Hussain Rizvi was also fired upon by unidentified gunmen.

It was reported earlier that one person was killed and several others were injured as political parties clashed in the NA-240 constituency.

TLP leader Mufti Ghous Baghdadi, in conversation with a news channel, said that several of his party workers were injured in the clashes as he claimed that losers resorted to violence.

“The people who see that their loss is near resort to violence. All this violence took place under the supervision of Anees Kaimkhani and Mustafa Kamal,” he said.

