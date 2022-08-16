Two policemen, escorting a polio team, gunned down in Tank

Two policemen, escorting a polio team, were gunned down in Tank on Tuesday.

As reported, two policemen, escorting a polio team, were martyred Tuesday in firing by terrorists at Kot Azam Nai Abadi in Tank district, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Following the incident, the security forces personnel surrounded the area and launched an operation to hunt down the unidentified attackers.

The bodies of the martyred policemen were shifted to the hospital.

The martyred policemen have been identified as Nisar and Pir Rehman.

The attack came on the second day of Pakistan’s latest anti-polio campaign in the province.

Pakistan has registered 14 new polio cases since April.

Since 2012, terrorists have killed dozens of polio workers and the security personnel protecting them.

On the other hand, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has strongly condemned the terrorist attack on the polio team in Tank district.

The prime minister said that the police had made great sacrifices against terrorism. “We pay our salutations to the martyrs,” he added.

“The attackers of polio workers want to cripple the children of the nation. We will not sit idle until we eliminate the enemies of the health of the nation’s children,” he vowed.