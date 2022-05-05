Two young men aged 20 and 21 drown at Sea View beach Karachi on Eid!

In a sad turn of events, two young boys who were cousins drowned at Karachi’s Sea View beach on Wednesday after being swept away by a strong wave into the sea.

Identified as Danial and Sonu, residents of Pipri, came to the beach accompanied by their friends for a picnic during the eid holidays.

11 boys from Karachi’s Gulshan-e-Hadeed had arrived for a picnic at Seaview beach on the second day of Eid, the residents of the area told a news source.

“The police and the administration were reported about the drowning but none of them came to help,” they alleged.

“The dead body of 18-year-old Sonu was retrieved from the sea at 2:00 AM midnight,” according to the locals.

According to police, the body of one of the two victims was recovered after a six-hour-long operation.

While the search for the other was underway.

The family of the deceased blamed the administration saying that the lives of the boys could have been saved by timely action.

They added that the administration had been informed about the incident but they did not launch the rescue operation on time.

While the friends of the deceased named Hamza and Naveed said that they tried their best to rescue their friends but failed.

“Concerned department did not help us in recovering our drowning friends,” they added.