Want to talk to PM Imran Khan? Dial: 051-922490 today at 3:30 PM

PM Imran Khan will be receiving direct phone calls from the general public from today, Sunday, Jan 23.
Prime Minister Imran Khan will receive direct phone calls from the general public during a programme “Aap Ka Wazir-e-Azam – Aap Kay Saath” at 03:30 pm on Sunday.
The Prime Minister will listen to the complaints and opinions of people and inform them about different initiatives taken by the government.
Those who intend to connect with the Prime Minister can call on telephone number 051-9224900.
The conversation of the prime minister with the public will be telecast live on television, radio, and digital media.
The announcement for the live call session was made through the official Twitter account of the Prime Minister’s Office on Saturday.
#آپکا_وزیراعظم_آپکے_ساتھ کے ایک اور سیشن میں وزیر اعظم عمران خان کل بروز اتوار ایک مرتبہ پھر بذریعہ ٹیلی فون عوام کے سوالات کے جوابات دیں گے۔— Prime Minister's Office, Pakistan (@PakPMO) January 22, 2022
وزیراعظم سے آپ کی گفتگو کل سہ پہر 3:30 بجے ٹیلی فون، ریڈیو اور ڈیجیٹل میڈیا پر براہِ راست نشر کی جائے گی۔
📞Dial : 051-9224900 pic.twitter.com/ETTEuSA5Gq