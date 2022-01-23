Want to talk to PM Imran Khan? Dial: 051-922490 today at 3:30 PM

Do you want to talk to PM Imran Khan? If yes Dial: 051-922490 today at 3:30 PM

Prime Minister Imran Khan will receive direct phone calls from the general public during a programme “Aap Ka Wazir-e-Azam – Aap Kay Saath” at 03:30 pm on Sunday.

The Prime Minister will listen to the complaints and opinions of people and inform them about different initiatives taken by the government.

Those who intend to connect with the Prime Minister can call on telephone number 051-9224900.

The conversation of the prime minister with the public will be telecast live on television, radio, and digital media.

The announcement for the live call session was made through the official Twitter account of the Prime Minister’s Office on Saturday.