Oyeyeah
Latest News

Want to talk to PM Imran Khan? Dial: 051-922490 today at 3:30 PM

PM Imran Khan to receive direct phone calls from general public today

OyeYeah News    By Saman Siddiqui38 views
posted on
Views
Do you want to talk to PM Imran Khan? If yes Dial: 051-922490 today at 3:30 PM

PM Imran Khan will be receiving direct phone calls from the general public from today, Sunday, Jan 23.

Prime Minister Imran Khan will receive direct phone calls from the general public during a programme “Aap Ka Wazir-e-Azam – Aap Kay Saath” at 03:30 pm on Sunday.

Published Earlier:

The Prime Minister will listen to the complaints and opinions of people and inform them about different initiatives taken by the government.

Those who intend to connect with the Prime Minister can call on telephone number 051-9224900.

The conversation of the prime minister with the public will be telecast live on television, radio, and digital media.

The announcement for the live call session was made through the official Twitter account of the Prime Minister’s Office on Saturday.

 

the authorSaman Siddiqui
Saman Siddiqui, A freelance journalist with a Master’s Degree in Mass Communication and MS in Peace and Conflict Studies. Associated with the media industry since 2006. Experience in various capacities including Program Host, Researcher, News Producer, Documentary Making, Voice Over, Content Writing Copy Editing, and Blogging, and currently associated with OyeYeah since 2018, working as an Editor.
All posts bySaman Siddiqui

You Might Also Like

Recommended For You