Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant cut from main power line, IAEA

Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant has been cut from the main power line, UN nuclear watchdog IAEA stated on Saturday.

“Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) has once again lost the connection to its last remaining main external power line, but the facility is continuing to supply electricity to the grid through a reserve line, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) was informed at the site today,” the agency said in a statement.

“Less than 48 hours after Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi on Thursday established the presence of the IAEA Support and Assistance Mission to ZaporizhzhIa (ISAMZ) at the facility in southern Ukraine, the Agency’s experts were told by senior Ukrainian staff that the ZNPP’s fourth operational 750 Kilovolt (kV) power line was down. The three others were lost earlier during the conflict,” the statement added.

Ukraine on Friday said it bombed a Russian base in the nearby town of Energodar, destroying three artillery systems as well as an ammunition depot.

On the other hand, Russia’s defense ministry alleged that Ukrainian forces attempted to capture the nuclear power plant in an attack at the nuclear facility.

The shelling hitting the area of Europe’s largest nuclear plant, Zaporizhzhia has raised an Alarm in recent weeks.