Abdul Joshi becomes the eighth Pakistani to successfully scale Mount Everest

Joshi is likely to return to the base camp on May 18.

By Saman Siddiqui
Abdul Joshi, 38, hailing from Hunza, on Monday, successfully scaled the world’s highest mountain, Mount Everest (8,848 meters). 

After raising Pakistan’s flag on top of the world, Joshi is likely to return to the base camp on May 18.

Joshi is known as a “pathfinder” among mountaineers due to his extraordinary skills.

He was part of the team led by Mingma G. Their expedition began on April 22 and reached Camp 4 on May 15.

An update on successfully scaling the summit was shared on Joshi’s Facebook page.

“Alhamdulliah! Another triumph for Pakistan! Abdul Joshi has summited Mount Everest – the Highest Mountain in the World. May Allah be praised for all His glory,” the post read.

This is another big news from Pakistan’s mountaineering community.

And congratulations are in order for Joshi on achieving this historic feat.

Last year in April, Joshi, along with Sirbaz Khan, had summitted 8,091 meters Annapurna peak.

The first peak he scaled was Manglik Sar at 6,050 meters.

Joshi caught everyone’s attention when he led a team for the first-ever successful summit of Passu Cones in Gilgit.

