Oyeyeah
Sports News

Ashleigh Barty becomes the first Australian to win her home Grand Slam in 44 years

Ashleigh Barty joins Serena Williams as the only two active players to have won majors on all three surfaces.

OyeYeah News    By Saman Siddiqui33 views
posted on
Ashleigh BartyAshleigh Barty | OyeYeah News
Views

Ashleigh Barty becomes the first Australian to win her home Grand Slam in 44 years!

The world number one Ashleigh Barty beat the 27th seeded American Danielle Collins in straight sets  6-3, 7-6 (7/2) to be crowned Australian Open champion in front of an expectant crowd at the Rod Laver Arena on Saturday.

Published Earlier:

Australian Open 2022

 

“It’s a dream come true for me and I’m just so proud to be an Aussie,” said Bart following her Aus Open victory. 

“As an Aussie, the most important part of this tournament is being able to share it with so many people and you guys in the crowd have been nothing shy of exceptional. You relaxed me and forced me to play my best tennis against a champion like Danielle. I knew I absolutely had to bring that today.

“And congratulations to Danielle, it’s been an amazing fortnight and you’re back in the top 10 where you belong,” she added.

It was a third Grand Slam title for the 25-year-old after her breakthrough French Open success in 2019 and Wimbledon last year.

 

Ashleigh Barty has joined Serena Williams as the only two active players to have won majors on all three surfaces.

Congratulations are in order for Ashleigh Barty on achieving the historic feat.

 

 

the authorSaman Siddiqui
Saman Siddiqui, A freelance journalist with a Master’s Degree in Mass Communication and MS in Peace and Conflict Studies. Associated with the media industry since 2006. Experience in various capacities including Program Host, Researcher, News Producer, Documentary Making, Voice Over, Content Writing Copy Editing, and Blogging, and currently associated with OyeYeah since 2018, working as an Editor.
All posts bySaman Siddiqui

You Might Also Like

Recommended For You