Australia Tour of Pakistan: Cricket Australia announces 18-member test squad

Cricket Australia on Tuesday has announced an 18-member test squad for upcoming Pakistan.



This will be the first tour of the visiting country in some good 24 years starting from March 4.

According to the statement issued by Cricket Australia, Mitch Marsh, Josh Inglis, and Mitchell Swepson are part of an 18-member squad, adding that spinner Ashton Agar’s name is the only addition from the extended group of players that won the Ashes series against England.

The Australia Test squad includes:

Pat Cummins (c), Ashton Agar, Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Marcus Harris, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Marsh, Michael Neser, Steve Smith (vc), Mitchell Starc, Mitchell Swepson, and David Warner.

“None of the players from the Australian side have voted to withdraw from Pakistan’s tour while the limited-overs match squads will be announced later,” the statement added.

The historic tour will take place in March and April 2022.

It includes three Tests, three One-day internationals, and one Twenty20 international.

The tests will be part of the ICC World Test Championship.

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is yet to announce the Test squad for the upcoming home series.