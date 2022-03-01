Oyeyeah
#PSLFinal: Erin Holland bids adieu to Pakistan

Erin Holland bids adieu to Pakistan
Australian cricket presenter Erin Holland has bid adieu to Pakistan!

The popular presenter was part of this year’s Pakistan Super League pannel.

And after the successful completion of the 2022 PSL, Erin has left for her home.

As she boarded the flight for Australia, Erin took to social media bidding farewell to the country which has been her host for almost two months.

“Time to say goodbye. Truly always leave a little piece of my heart at @thePSLt20 each year. What a season ❤️ Thank you SO much for opening your hearts to me and making me feel so welcome,” Erin Holland said in a tweet.

 

And social media today is filled with safe travels messages for Erin.

Holland has surely won the hearts of Pakistani fans:

 

 

