PSLFinal: Erin Holland bids adieu to Pakistan

Australian cricket presenter Erin Holland has bid adieu to Pakistan!

The popular presenter was part of this year’s Pakistan Super League pannel.

And after the successful completion of the 2022 PSL, Erin has left for her home.

As she boarded the flight for Australia, Erin took to social media bidding farewell to the country which has been her host for almost two months.

“Time to say goodbye. Truly always leave a little piece of my heart at @thePSLt20 each year. What a season ❤️ Thank you SO much for opening your hearts to me and making me feel so welcome,” Erin Holland said in a tweet.

Time to say goodbye. Truly always leave a little piece of my heart at @thePSLt20 each year. What a season ❤️ Thank you SO much for opening your hearts to me and making me feel so welcome. 🥰 pic.twitter.com/AycFKVWKU8 — Erin Holland (@erinvholland) March 1, 2022

And social media today is filled with safe travels messages for Erin.

Thank you for being part of the #PSL2022 Erin! We hope to see you back in 🇵🇰 soon. Safe travels! https://t.co/uXNEmvlCLM — PTV Sports (@PTVSp0rts) March 1, 2022

Holland has surely won the hearts of Pakistani fans:

Thank you Erin For Your Stay in Pakistan. Hope You Enjoyed the Hospitality And Culture Of Pakistan, especially truck Art.

See you Soon in PSL 8. @erinvholland — Fatima Mohsin 🇵🇰 (@MahamOfficial_2) March 1, 2022

We demamd from Govt of Pakistan to awarded you "Nishan-e- Pakistan"your efforts for presenting pakistan as a safe country to the world. — Sameen Ullah (@SameenUllah11) March 1, 2022

Steve Smith Enjoying BBQ in Pakistan,Erin Holland Roaming Around in Lahore,Psl Happening Successfully And some people think their Messages on Social Media will affect Cricket In Pakistan 😂#PAKvsAUS pic.twitter.com/FzE8mmlYnh — Alim Akmal (@AlimAkmal6) March 1, 2022

Thank you Erin It’s been a pleasure to enjoy another season with you. . Looking forward to see you next year Insha ALLAH 🇵🇰✈️❤️ pic.twitter.com/oihDqefMyW — Cricketing Heroes (@CricketinHeroes) March 1, 2022