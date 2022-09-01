India into Asia Cup Super Four after beating Hong Kong by 40 runs

India movies into Asia Cup Super Four after beating Hong Kong by 40 runs on Wednesday evening in Dubai!

Hong Kong was limited to 152-5 in reply as India registered their second successive victory to join Afghanistan in the next round of the six-nation tournament.

Star batsman Virat Kohli and Suryakumar Yadav hit half-centuries and sailed India to the expected victory.

After being put in to bat first, Kohli made 59 while Suryakumar smashed 68 off 26 balls as the pair put on an unbeaten stand of 98 in India’s total of 192-2.

Score Board:

India

KL Rahul c McKechnie b Ghazanfar 36

R. Sharma c Aizaz b Shukla 21

V. Kohli not out 59

S. Yadav not out 68

Extras (b1, nb2, w5) 8

Total (2 wickets, 20 overs) 192

Did not bat: R. Pant, D. Karthik, R. Jadeja, B. Kumar, A. Khan, A. Singh, Y. Chahal

Fall of wickets: 1-38 (Rohit), 2-94 (Rahul)

Bowling: Arshad 3-0-53-0 (w1), Shukla 4-0-29-1 (w1), Ehsan 4-0-26-0 (w1), Aizaz 3-0-37-0 (w2), Murtaza 4-0-27-0, Ghazanfar 2-0-19-1

Hong Kong (target 193)

N. Khan run out (Jadeja) 10

Y. Murtaza c Aveshb Arshdeep 9

B. Hayat c Avesh b Jadeja 41

K. Shah c (sub) Bishnoi b Kumar 30

A. Khan b Avesh 14

Z. Ali not out 26

S. McKechnie not out 16

Extras (lb1, nb2, w3) 6

Total (5 wickets, 20 overs) 152

Did not bat: H. Arshad, E. Khan, A. Shukla, M. Ghazanfar

Fall of wickets: 1-12 (Murtaza), 2-51 (Nizakat), 3-74 (Hayat), 4-105 (Aizaz), 5-116 (Kinchit)

Bowling: Kumar 3-0-15-1 (w1), Arshdeep 4-0-44-1 (nb2), Jadeja 4-0-15-1 (w2), Avesh 4-0-53-1, Chahal 4-0-18-0, Kohli 1-0-6-0

Toss: Hong Kong

Result: India won by 40 runs