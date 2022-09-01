Oyeyeah
India into Asia Cup Super Four after beating Hong Kong by 40 runs

Wednesday night in Dubai saw a well made half-century for Virat Kohli. His 31st in T20Is.

India movies into Asia Cup Super Four after beating Hong Kong by 40 runs on Wednesday evening in Dubai!

Hong Kong was limited to 152-5 in reply as India registered their second successive victory to join Afghanistan in the next round of the six-nation tournament.

Star batsman Virat Kohli and Suryakumar Yadav hit half-centuries and sailed India to the expected victory.

After being put in to bat first, Kohli made 59 while Suryakumar smashed 68 off 26 balls as the pair put on an unbeaten stand of 98 in India’s total of 192-2.

Score Board:

 

India

KL Rahul c McKechnie b Ghazanfar    36

R. Sharma c Aizaz b Shukla          21

V. Kohli not out                    59

S. Yadav not out                    68

Extras (b1, nb2, w5)                 8

Total (2 wickets, 20 overs)        192

Did not bat: R. Pant, D. Karthik, R. Jadeja, B. Kumar, A. Khan, A. Singh, Y. Chahal

Fall of wickets: 1-38 (Rohit), 2-94 (Rahul)

Bowling: Arshad 3-0-53-0 (w1), Shukla 4-0-29-1 (w1), Ehsan 4-0-26-0 (w1), Aizaz 3-0-37-0 (w2), Murtaza 4-0-27-0, Ghazanfar 2-0-19-1

 

Hong Kong (target 193)

N. Khan run out (Jadeja)            10

Y. Murtaza c Aveshb Arshdeep         9

B. Hayat c Avesh b Jadeja           41

K. Shah c (sub) Bishnoi b Kumar     30

A. Khan b Avesh                     14

Z. Ali not out                      26

S. McKechnie not out                16

Extras (lb1, nb2, w3)                6

Total (5 wickets, 20 overs)        152

Did not bat: H. Arshad, E. Khan, A. Shukla, M. Ghazanfar

Fall of wickets: 1-12 (Murtaza), 2-51 (Nizakat), 3-74 (Hayat), 4-105 (Aizaz), 5-116 (Kinchit)

Bowling: Kumar 3-0-15-1 (w1), Arshdeep 4-0-44-1 (nb2), Jadeja 4-0-15-1 (w2), Avesh 4-0-53-1, Chahal 4-0-18-0, Kohli 1-0-6-0

Toss: Hong Kong

 

Result: India won by 40 runs

 

