PSL 2022: Karachi Kings’s three consecutive defeats, Babar Azam optimistic to turn the tables

Following the three consecutive defeats for Karachi Kings at PSL 7, KK skipper Babar Azam is optimistic to turn the tables!

PSL 2020 champs have been unable to win a single match at the event, the most disappointing performance ever.

KK lost by seven wickets to Multan Sultans in the PSL 7’s opening match, then lost by six wickets to Lahore Qalandars, and were defeated by Quetta Gladiators by eight wickets.

However, Pakistan’s all-format captain and Karachi’s first-time skipper Babar Azam is hopeful that the tables will be turned.

Taking it to social media KK skipper issued a mini statement following the team’s poor performance.

Babar while sharing a picture of a team meeting wrote: “Not the start we were preparing for but there’s a lot more to come and we believe we can turn this around.”

“It’s never over until it’s over,” Babar added.

Not the start we were preparing for but there's a lot more to come and we believe we can turn this around. It's never over until it's over. ✌️ pic.twitter.com/mWV86w5Xks — Babar Azam (@babarazam258) January 31, 2022

Karachi Kings will face Peshawar Zalmi on February 4 and Islamabad United on February 6.