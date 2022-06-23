Moeed Yusuf’s son qualifies for Pakistan Under-14 chess team

Moeed Yusuf’s son qualifies for the Pakistan Under-14 chess team!

Former national security adviser (NSA) Moeed Yusuf took to social media to announce the good news to the nation.



“Until now, one of the proudest moments of my life was the first time I wore Pakistan’s official colours to represent the country internationally as a golfer. This was 25 years ago,” Yusuf tweeted.

“Alhamdulillah my son has made me even prouder this week..by qualifying to be part of Pakistan’s under-14 chess team that just competed in the West Asian Junior Championship. Seeing him in the green blazer is a dream come true for me,” he added.

“I gave up golf when I entered professional life. Am determined to encourage my son to stay the course. Request prayers and best wishes for his and his teammates’ future success and happiness,” he added.

