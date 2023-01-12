Naveen-ul-Haq pulls out of BBL after Australia withdrew from ODI series vs Afghanistan

Naveen-ul-Haq pulls out of the Big Bash League (BBL) in retaliation to Australia’s cancelling the ODI series vs Afghanistan!

Afghanistan pacer announced his decision in a tweet, saying, “Time to say won’t be participating in the big bash after this until they stop these childish decisions that’s how they went about the one-off Test now ODI when a country is going through so much in place of being supportive you want to take the only reason of happiness from them #CA.”

The Australian cricket team canceled their three-match One-Day International (ODI) series against Afghanistan to be played in the United Arab Emirates in late March.

Cricket Australia (CA) called off the series despite its being a part of the ICC ODI Super League.