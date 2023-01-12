Sports News

Naveen-ul-Haq pulls out of BBL after Australia withdrew from ODI series vs Afghanistan

Afghanistan pacer is currently playing for the Sydney Sixers in the Big Bash League (BBL)

Saman SiddiquiJanuary 12, 2023
Naveen-ul-Haq pulls out of the Big Bash League (BBL) in retaliation to Australia’s cancelling the ODI series vs Afghanistan!

Afghanistan pacer announced his decision in a tweet, saying, “Time to say won’t be participating in the big bash after this until they stop these childish decisions that’s how they went about the one-off Test now ODI when a country is going through so much in place of being supportive you want to take the only reason of happiness from them #CA.”

The Australian cricket team canceled their three-match One-Day International (ODI) series against Afghanistan to be played in the United Arab Emirates in late March.

Cricket Australia (CA) called off the series despite its being a part of the ICC ODI Super League.

 

