Naveen-ul-Haq pulls out of BBL after Australia withdrew from ODI series vs Afghanistan
Afghanistan pacer is currently playing for the Sydney Sixers in the Big Bash League (BBL)
Naveen-ul-Haq pulls out of the Big Bash League (BBL) in retaliation to Australia’s cancelling the ODI series vs Afghanistan!
Afghanistan pacer announced his decision in a tweet, saying, “Time to say won’t be participating in the big bash after this until they stop these childish decisions that’s how they went about the one-off Test now ODI when a country is going through so much in place of being supportive you want to take the only reason of happiness from them #CA.”
time to say won’t be participating in big bash after this until they stop these childish decisions that’s how they went about the one off test now ODI when a country is going through so much in place off being supportive you want to take the only reason of happiness from them #CA— Naveen ul haq Murid (@imnaveenulhaq) January 12, 2023
The Australian cricket team canceled their three-match One-Day International (ODI) series against Afghanistan to be played in the United Arab Emirates in late March.
Cricket Australia (CA) called off the series despite its being a part of the ICC ODI Super League.
Cricket Australia is committed to supporting growing the game for women and men around the world, including in Afghanistan, and will continue to engage with the Afghanistan Cricket Board in anticipation of improved conditions for women and girls in the country. pic.twitter.com/cgQ2p21X2Q— Cricket Australia (@CricketAus) January 12, 2023