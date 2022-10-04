Pakistan squad reaches New Zealand for T20I tri-series

Pakistan squad reached New Zealand on Tuesday for participation in the T20I triangular series.

Babar Azam-led 16-member national T20 squad and 13 support staff members have reached Christchurch via Dubai.

Pakistan’s national team will participate in the tri-nation series against Bangladesh and the hosts New Zealand, scheduled from October 7 to 14.

Christchurch 🛬 The Pakistan squad has arrived in New Zealand for the T20I tri-series 🏏#BackTheBoysInGreen pic.twitter.com/i8RhfsHX56 — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) October 4, 2022

Pakistan Squad for ICC T20 World Cup, Tri-Series:

Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan (VC), Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Hasnain, Asif Ali, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shan Masood, Usman Qadir

Reserves: Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Haris, and Shahnawaz Dahani

The Pakistan team will start practicing on Thursday (October 6), after a day’s rest.

All the matches of the tri-series will be played in Christchurch.

Here is Pakistan’s schedule for Tri-Series in New Zealand:

7th Oct: vs BAN (7 AM PAKISTAN TIME)

8th Oct: vs NZ (11 AM PAKISTAN TIME)

11th Oct: vs NZ (7 AM PAKISTAN TIME)

13th Oct: vs BAN (7 AM PAKISTAN TIME)

14th Oct: Final (7 AM PAKISTAN TIME)

Meanwhile, the Pakistani players slated to play in the ICC T20 World Cup will fly to Australia directly from Pakistan.

Following the tri-series, Pakistan’s squad will travel to Australia on October 15 to participate in the much anticipated ICC T20 World Cup 2022.

The team will partake in a practice session on October 17 and 19, ahead of its games in the World Cup.

The T20 World Cup is scheduled to kick off on October 16.

The inaugural matches of the qualifiers are to be played between Group A teams Sri Lanka and Namibia, as well as UAE and Netherlands.