Pakistan’s Fatima Sana wins ICC’s Emerging Cricketer of the Year award!

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has named 20-year-old Pakistani pacer Fatima Sana as ICC’s Emerging Women’s Cricketer of the Year.

Pakistani pacer Fatima Sana impressed one and all with her all-round performance in 2021.

She took 24 wickets at an average of 23.95 and put 165 runs on the scoreboard at 16.50 in 16 international matches in 2021.

“She became an integral part of Pakistan’s ODI and T20I side owing to her wicket-taking ability as a bowler, and ability to add handy runs down the order at the same time,” the ICC statement read.

Fatima Sana becomes the first Pakistan women’s cricketer to win an ICC award.