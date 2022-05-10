Pakistan’s tour to Sri Lanka gets limited to two Tests!

Sources privy to the matter reveal that the Pakistan cricket team’s tour to Sri Lanka has been limited to only two Test matches.

The source added that the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) accepted Sri Lanka Cricket’s offer to cancel the one-day series as Sri Lanka has to host a local T20 league in July-August on their home ground.

While the three-match ODI series was not part of the World Super League.

Pakistan is set to play two Test matches against Sri Lanka on their home ground scheduled in July-August.

It is pertinent to mention here that Sri Lanka is going through the worst economic crisis since independence.

The current political situation in Sri Lanka has led to nationwide protests.

