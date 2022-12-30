Sports News

Rishabh Pant survives serious car accident

Rishabh's condition remains stable, and he has now been shifted to Max Hospital, Dehradun

Saman Siddiqui December 30, 2022
Rishabh Pant survived a serious car accident on Friday morning.

Indian star cricketer was admitted to the hospital after suffering from multiple injuries and is said to be in stable condition now.

As reported, 25-year-old was reportedly driving from his residence in Roorkee to New Delhi, when his vehicle hit a road divider at around 5:15 am local time.

According to Indian media reports, Pant’s car caught fire following the crash, though he was able to escape, albeit with injuries to his head, back, and feet.

“Rishabh has two cuts on his forehead, a ligament tear in his right knee, and has also hurt his right wrist, ankle, and toe and has suffered abrasion injuries on his back,” the BCCI said in a statement.

“Rishabh’s condition remains stable, and he has now been shifted to Max Hospital, Dehradun, where he will undergo MRI scans to ascertain the extent of his injuries and formulate his further course of treatment.”

Twitter’s timeline has been flooded with wishes for the India wicketkeeper-batter following the accident.

 

 

 

