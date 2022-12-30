Rishabh Pant survives serious car accident

Rishabh Pant survived a serious car accident on Friday morning.



Indian star cricketer was admitted to the hospital after suffering from multiple injuries and is said to be in stable condition now.

As reported, 25-year-old was reportedly driving from his residence in Roorkee to New Delhi, when his vehicle hit a road divider at around 5:15 am local time.

According to Indian media reports, Pant’s car caught fire following the crash, though he was able to escape, albeit with injuries to his head, back, and feet.

“Rishabh has two cuts on his forehead, a ligament tear in his right knee, and has also hurt his right wrist, ankle, and toe and has suffered abrasion injuries on his back,” the BCCI said in a statement.

“Rishabh’s condition remains stable, and he has now been shifted to Max Hospital, Dehradun, where he will undergo MRI scans to ascertain the extent of his injuries and formulate his further course of treatment.”

Cricketer #RishabhPant's miraculous escape after his car met with an accident early morning on Friday. pic.twitter.com/rclJkZLww9 — Shubhankar Mishra (@shubhankrmishra) December 30, 2022

Cricketer #RishabhPant met with an accident on Delhi-Dehradun highway, car catches fire. Admitted to Max Hospital Dehradun after primary treatment at Roorkee Civil Hospital. pic.twitter.com/z7cOf2iyMy — Rajasekar (@sekartweets) December 30, 2022

Take care pant @RishabhPant17

Praying to God for your speedy recovery 🙏

Get well soon ❤️ pic.twitter.com/mJSyJm7Aas — Ashoke Dinda (@dindaashoke) December 30, 2022

Twitter’s timeline has been flooded with wishes for the India wicketkeeper-batter following the accident.

Just came to know about about Rishabh Pant's accident in India. Sending many prayers and wishes for you @RishabhPant17. Wishing you a speedy recovery, get well soon brother… #RishabhPant — Shoaib Malik 🇵🇰 (@realshoaibmalik) December 30, 2022

Speedy recovery @RishabhPant17 never nice to see people in accidents but relieved he’s stable and at the hospital! For now I think now people should let him rest and recover in private! #RishabhPant — Jonny Bairstow (@jbairstow21) December 30, 2022

Thoughts and prayers with Rishabh Pant. Get well soon brother 🙏🙏 @RishabhPant17 — Litton Das (@LittonOfficial) December 30, 2022

Hope Rishabh is ok!!! 🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼 — Sam Billings (@sambillings) December 30, 2022