Samina Baig creates history, becomes first Pakistani woman to summit K2

Samina Baig and the team scaled the world's second highest and Pakistan's tallest mountain K2 (8611meters) this morning at 7:42am.

No other woman from the country has done it before, reaching the top of the 2nd highest peak of the world, 8611m high K2.

21-year-old Samina Baig summited the mighty K2 at 7:40 am PST on Friday, along with her team members.

Published Earlier:

While less than three hours after Samina’s summit, Naila Kiani reached the top of K2 becoming the second Pakistani woman to achieve the feat.

“We are extremely proud to announce that Samina Baig, with her strong Pakistani team, successfully summited the world’s most fascinating and dangerous mountain, known as Savage Mountain, the world’s second and Pakistan’s tallest mountain, K2, at 8611 meters this morning at 7:42 am,” said the statement by Samina’s team at the ground.

“Grateful and blessed that K2 allowed her to stand atop this incredible mountain,” the statement added.

Hailing from the remote village of Gilgit Valley, Shimshal, Samina earlier in 2013,  became the first Pakistani woman to scale the world’s highest peak, Mount Everest.

Congratulations are in order for Samina Baig on her historic achievement.

 

