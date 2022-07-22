Samina Baig creates history, becomes first Pakistani woman to summit K2

Samina Baig creates history, and becomes the first Pakistani woman to summit K2!



No other woman from the country has done it before, reaching the top of the 2nd highest peak of the world, 8611m high K2.

21-year-old Samina Baig summited the mighty K2 at 7:40 am PST on Friday, along with her team members.

While less than three hours after Samina’s summit, Naila Kiani reached the top of K2 becoming the second Pakistani woman to achieve the feat.

“We are extremely proud to announce that Samina Baig, with her strong Pakistani team, successfully summited the world’s most fascinating and dangerous mountain, known as Savage Mountain, the world’s second and Pakistan’s tallest mountain, K2, at 8611 meters this morning at 7:42 am,” said the statement by Samina’s team at the ground.

“Grateful and blessed that K2 allowed her to stand atop this incredible mountain,” the statement added.

Hailing from the remote village of Gilgit Valley, Shimshal, Samina earlier in 2013, became the first Pakistani woman to scale the world’s highest peak, Mount Everest.

Congratulations are in order for Samina Baig on her historic achievement.

انہوں نے ثابت کیا ہے کہ پاکستانی خواتین کوہ پیمائی کے صبر آزما کھیل میں مردوں سے پیچھے نہیں۔ امید ہے ثمینہ بیگ دنیا بھر میں پاکستان کا پرچم اسی جذبے سے لہراتی رہیں گی۔ — Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) July 22, 2022

Pride of Pakistan💫



Congratulations Samina Baig, the first Pakistani woman to summit K2🏔️



She is also the first Pakistani woman to summit the world’s highest peak, Mount Everest, in 2013 at the age of 21.#SaminaBaig pic.twitter.com/bmWwULMC1w — Government of Pakistan (@GovtofPakistan) July 22, 2022

JUST IN: Samina Baig the FIRST and ONLY Pakistani woman atop Mt #Everest (8848.86 m) has successfully scaled Mt K2 (8611 m) this morning 07:42 PKT and became FIRST Pakistani woman to have summited the second highest mountain in the world. CONGRATULATIONS! pic.twitter.com/ylAXFXcjxy — Everest Today (@EverestToday) July 22, 2022

She has always done the country proud Samina Baig becomes first Pakistani woman mountaineer to summit K2 https://t.co/upfBPT4eyO — Maleeha Lodhi (@LodhiMaleeha) July 22, 2022