Saqlain Mushtaq resigns as PCB NHPC director

Saqlain Mushtaq on Tuesday has resigned as a director of National High-Performance Center (NHPC) for International Player Development, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

Former leg spinner has submitted his resignation to the Chairman Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Ramiz Raja.

Earlier, Saqlain Mushtaq had resigned from the post of interim coach of the national team.

PCB Chairman Ramiz Raja had hinted that a foreigner would be hired as the next head coach of the Pakistan cricket team.

Saqlain Mushtaq joined PCB in 2020.