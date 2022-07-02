Two foreign female climbers successfully summit Nanga Parbat!



As reported, climbers Kristin Harila of Norway and Grace Tseng of Taiwan reached the top of Nanga Parbat, the world’s ninth-highest peak at 8,126m, on Friday morning, at around 11:00 am.

Karrar Haidri, secretary of the Alpine Club of Pakistan, confirmed the successful summit.

As reported, both the climbers were joined by Nepali team members who were part of the summit as climbers.

Kristin Harila was accompanied by Pasdawa Sherpa, Dawa Ongju Sherpa, and Chhiring Namgel Sherpa while Grace Tseng was joined by Nima Gyalzen Sherpa and Nyingma Tamang Dorje.

The 36-year-old, Kristin Harila has become the first person to do so from a Scandinavian country.

She hopes to match or surpass Nepali adventurer Nirmal Purja and his 2019 record of achieving the feat in six months and 6 days.

“I am feeling great. Nice weather, 11.5 hours since camp 4. I am glad to have completed the first peak in Pakistan”, Kristin said in a message before starting the descent to base camp.

While 29-year-old Grace Tseng has become the first Taiwanese to scale Nanga Parbat.

She had earlier become the first female in the world to climb Kanchenjunga in the Autumn season.

Grace Tseng is also the youngest female to climb Annapurna without oxygen at the age of 29.