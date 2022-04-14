TECNO SPARK 8C – What’s It All About!

TECNO Mobiles have been a great name in the smartphone industry in Pakistan. It is what this young generation wants in their phones. From a high-quality camera to an expandable memory to a clear screen, what not this phone has.
This smartphone has a 6.6-inch touchscreen and 64GB of built-in storage, while the other variation has 4GB of RAM. Moreover, the TECNO Spark 8C sports a 5000 mAh battery and two cameras on the rear, one of which is 13 MP and the other is QVGA.
What’s New In Spark 8C?
This new model comes with the ‘Memory Fusion’ technology. It is intended to channel RAM activities that can increase memory capacity from 4+128GB to 7+128GB and from 3+64GB to 6+64GB.
The phone will also have a 90Hz Dot Notch display, 13MP AI Clear Photography, and appealing aesthetics. Spark 8C is available in four gorgeous colors: Magnet Black, Turquoise Cyan, Iris Purple, and Diamond Grey, with the motto #ShowYourSPARK.
To be honest, this phone can literally add a spark to your life. Here’s how?
Pros of This Amazing Phone
The battery life has been enhanced.
The design arrangement is excellent.
This is an excellent dual-camera phone.
480 nits of brightness are supported.
The chipset is 12 nm for good performance.
TECNO Spark 8C Specification
|DISPLAY
|Size
|6.6 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD 90Hz capacitive touchscreen, 16M colors
|Resolutions
|720 x 1600 pixels, 20:9 ratio
|PPI
|267 PPI density
|Multi touch
|Yes
|Protection
|–
|NETWORKS
|2G
|GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 – SIM 1 & SIM 2
|3G
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
|4G
|LTE
|5G
|No
|Speed
|HSPA 21.1/5.76 Mbps, LTE
|GPRS
|Yes
|EDGE
|Yes
|CAMERA
|Rear Dual
|13 MP, f/1.8, 27mm (wide)
QVGA
|Features
|Dual-LED lash, HDR
|Videos
|[email protected]
|Front
|8 MP LED flash
|HARDWARE
|OS
|Android 11 (Go edition), HiOS 7.6
|Chipset
|MediaTek MT6762 Helio P22 (12 nm)
|CPU
|Octa-core (1.61 GHz Cortex A75 & X.X GHz Cortex A55)
|GPU
|Mali-G57 MC2
|RAM
|2GB / 3GB / 4GB
|Storage
|64GB
|Card Slot
|microSDXC
|BATTERY
|Type
|Li-Po
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|Removable
|Non-Removable
|Fast Charging
|Fast charging 10W
|COMMONS
|Sound
|3.5mm Audio Jeck
|Sensors
|Fingerprint (rear-mounted), accelerometer, proximity
|Bluetooth
|Yes
|GPS
|Yes, with A-GPS
|USB
|microUSB 2.0, USB On-The-Go
|Wi Fi
|Yes
|NFC
|No
