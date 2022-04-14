Oyeyeah
TECNO SPARK 8C – What’s It All About!

This phone can literally add a spark to your life. Here’s how?

TECNO Mobiles have been a great name in the smartphone industry in Pakistan. It is what this young generation wants in their phones. From a high-quality camera to an expandable memory to a clear screen, what not this phone has.

This smartphone has a 6.6-inch touchscreen and 64GB of built-in storage, while the other variation has 4GB of RAM. Moreover, the TECNO Spark 8C sports a 5000 mAh battery and two cameras on the rear, one of which is 13 MP and the other is QVGA.

What’s New In Spark 8C?

This new model comes with the ‘Memory Fusion’ technology. It is intended to channel RAM activities that can increase memory capacity from 4+128GB to 7+128GB and from 3+64GB to 6+64GB.

The phone will also have a 90Hz Dot Notch display, 13MP AI Clear Photography, and appealing aesthetics. Spark 8C is available in four gorgeous colors: Magnet Black, Turquoise Cyan, Iris Purple, and Diamond Grey, with the motto #ShowYourSPARK.

Pros of This Amazing Phone

The battery life has been enhanced.

The design arrangement is excellent.

This is an excellent dual-camera phone.

480 nits of brightness are supported.

The chipset is 12 nm for good performance.

TECNO Spark 8C Specification

 

DISPLAY
Size6.6 inches
TypeIPS LCD 90Hz capacitive touchscreen, 16M colors
Resolutions720 x 1600 pixels, 20:9 ratio
PPI267 PPI density
Multi touchYes
Protection
NETWORKS
2GGSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 – SIM 1 & SIM 2
3GHSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100

 

4GLTE
5GNo
SpeedHSPA 21.1/5.76 Mbps, LTE
GPRSYes
EDGEYes
CAMERA
Rear Dual13 MP, f/1.8, 27mm (wide)

QVGA

FeaturesDual-LED lash, HDR
Videos[email protected]
Front8 MP LED flash
HARDWARE
OSAndroid 11 (Go edition), HiOS 7.6
ChipsetMediaTek MT6762 Helio P22 (12 nm)
CPUOcta-core (1.61 GHz Cortex A75 & X.X GHz Cortex A55)
GPUMali-G57 MC2
RAM2GB / 3GB / 4GB
Storage64GB
Card SlotmicroSDXC
BATTERY
TypeLi-Po
Capacity5000 mAh
RemovableNon-Removable
Fast ChargingFast charging 10W
COMMONS
Sound3.5mm Audio Jeck
SensorsFingerprint (rear-mounted), accelerometer, proximity
BluetoothYes
GPSYes, with A-GPS
USBmicroUSB 2.0, USB On-The-Go
Wi FiYes
NFCNo

 

