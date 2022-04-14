TECNO SPARK 8C – What’s It All About!

TECNO Mobiles have been a great name in the smartphone industry in Pakistan. It is what this young generation wants in their phones. From a high-quality camera to an expandable memory to a clear screen, what not this phone has.

This smartphone has a 6.6-inch touchscreen and 64GB of built-in storage, while the other variation has 4GB of RAM. Moreover, the TECNO Spark 8C sports a 5000 mAh battery and two cameras on the rear, one of which is 13 MP and the other is QVGA.

What’s New In Spark 8C?

This new model comes with the ‘Memory Fusion’ technology. It is intended to channel RAM activities that can increase memory capacity from 4+128GB to 7+128GB and from 3+64GB to 6+64GB.

The phone will also have a 90Hz Dot Notch display, 13MP AI Clear Photography, and appealing aesthetics. Spark 8C is available in four gorgeous colors: Magnet Black, Turquoise Cyan, Iris Purple, and Diamond Grey, with the motto #ShowYourSPARK.

To be honest, this phone can literally add a spark to your life. Here’s how?

Pros of This Amazing Phone

The battery life has been enhanced.

The design arrangement is excellent.

This is an excellent dual-camera phone.

480 nits of brightness are supported.

The chipset is 12 nm for good performance.

TECNO Spark 8C Specification

DISPLAY Size 6.6 inches Type IPS LCD 90Hz capacitive touchscreen, 16M colors Resolutions 720 x 1600 pixels, 20:9 ratio PPI 267 PPI density Multi touch Yes Protection – NETWORKS 2G GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 – SIM 1 & SIM 2 3G HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100

4G LTE 5G No Speed HSPA 21.1/5.76 Mbps, LTE GPRS Yes EDGE Yes CAMERA Rear Dual 13 MP, f/1.8, 27mm (wide) QVGA Features Dual-LED lash, HDR Videos [email protected] Front 8 MP LED flash HARDWARE OS Android 11 (Go edition), HiOS 7.6 Chipset MediaTek MT6762 Helio P22 (12 nm) CPU Octa-core (1.61 GHz Cortex A75 & X.X GHz Cortex A55) GPU Mali-G57 MC2 RAM 2GB / 3GB / 4GB Storage 64GB Card Slot microSDXC

BATTERY Type Li-Po Capacity 5000 mAh Removable Non-Removable Fast Charging Fast charging 10W COMMONS Sound 3.5mm Audio Jeck Sensors Fingerprint (rear-mounted), accelerometer, proximity Bluetooth Yes GPS Yes, with A-GPS USB microUSB 2.0, USB On-The-Go Wi Fi Yes NFC No

