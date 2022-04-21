PIA’s direct flights to Australia postponed

PIA’s direct flights to Sydney, Australia have been postponed!

Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) direct flights to Sydney, which were scheduled to commence on April 22, have been postponed after the Australian Home Ministry decided to review security arrangements at the Lahore and Karachi Airports.

PIA spokesman Abdullah Hafeez Khan said in a press statement on Thursday briefed that the PIA is postponing the first two flights until the review is complete.

PIA administration and the Pakistani embassy were in constant contact with the Australian authorities and extending full cooperation in completing the security review, he added.

The spokesman added that the passengers of the first two scheduled flights were being informed about the postponement of the flights through the PIA’s call centre.

The flights will initially be operated from Lahore to Sydney on Fridays and Sydney to Lahore on Sundays.

The national airline plans to expand its network after the relaxation of COVID-19 restrictions faced by the aviation industry.

PIA has recently started direct flights to Baku from Karachi and Lahore.