UAE announces new visa policy

UAE has announced a new visa policy!

The UAE Cabinet, headed by Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister, and Ruler of Dubai, has approved the executive regulations of the Federal Decree-Law on Entry and Residence of Foreigners on April 18, 2022.

The new Entry and Residence Scheme offers 10 types of entry visas with simplified requirements and more benefits.

Furthermore, the new visas will no longer require a host or sponsor and offer more flexibility, multi-entry, 60 days validity, and one unified platform to apply at.

Substantial amendments are introduced under the Golden Residence Scheme to simplify the eligibility criteria and expand the categories of beneficiaries.

Golden Residence Scheme is a long-term 10-year residence granted to investors, entrepreneurs, exceptional talents, scientists and professionals, outstanding students and graduates, humanitarian pioneers, and frontline heroes.

The amendments allow the Golden Residence holder to sponsor his/ her family members, including spouse and children regardless of their age, and to sponsor support services (domestic) labourers without limiting their number.

Furthermore, there is no restriction related to the maximum duration of stay outside the UAE in order to keep the Golden Residence valid.

Entrepreneurs and real estate investors with revenues of AED1 million and AED2 million, respectively, are entitled to obtain the Golden Residence.

Meanwhile, the Green Residence holders can bring their first-degree relatives. Children’s age has also been raised from 18 years to 25 years.