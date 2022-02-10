Aamir Liaquat ties knot for the third time with 18-year-old Dania of Lodhran

Aamir Liaquat ties the knot for the third time with 18-year-old Dania, who hails from Lodhran.

The announcement of the wedding was made by PTI MNA Aamir Liaquat Hussain in a social media post on Thursday.

“Last night tie a knot with, Syeda Dania Shah, 18, she belongs to an honourable Najeeb ut Tarfain “Sadaat” Family of Lodhran, South Punjab, Saraiki lovely, charming, simple, and darling. I would like to request all of my well-wishers, please pray for us, I have just passed the dark tunnel, it was a wrong turn,” Aamir Liaquat said.

The announcement of the third wedding comes hours after his second wife, Syeda Tuba revealed that she has taken Khula from the court.

“After a separation of 14 months, it was evident that there was no hope of reconciliation and I had to opt to take Khullah from Court,” Tuba shared.