Mawra Hocane tests positive for Covid

Mawra Hocane has tested positive for Covid-19.

Taking it to Instagram on Tuesday night Mawra shared an update on her heath by posting a video apparently of her room while being in quarantine, with a text message appearing on the screen.

Mawra captioned her post, “Covid positive, the only kind of positive I am not a fan of yet truly grateful to be home, comfortable, recovering [and] to be looked after. Thank you all who’ve been sending prayers, InshaAllah I shall be back on my feet and back to work.”

The text on the screen said, “I have always been a very proud positive person however I tested positive for Covid today. I’ll be quarantined at the best place in the world — my home. I know I shall recover very soon with everyone’s love and prayers. Love M.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mawra Hocane (hussain) (@mawrellous)

Here at Oyeyeah, we wish her a swift recovery.

Coronavirus cases are on the surge across the country.

Just a day before eid, Hareem Farooq also tested positive for COVID.