Mehwish Hayat moves to SHC against YouTuber Adil Raja

Mehwish Hayat has filed a suit in the Sindh High Court (SHC) against YouTuber Adil Raja.

In wake of the filed petition, the Sindh High Court (SHC) on Wednesday ordered the relevant authorities to remove scandalous and defamatory content against actress Mehwish Hayat from social media.

The court issued notices to the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) and Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA).

SHC also sought an answer from both parties within two weeks.

During the hearing, Mehwish Hayat’s lawyer Khawaja Naveed said that a person named Adil Raja is levelling allegations against her.

Mehwish Hayat in her statement appearing before the court said that Raja had withdrawn his allegations against Kubra Khan.

“He has mentioned my name as M.H.,” she told the court.

The petitioner said that those who made fake accusations are “mentally ill”, urging the court that she wants them to be punished.

Mehwish said that she also approached the FIA, however, no action is being taken.

Her lawyer said that the accusers should be punished.

While talking to the media outside SHC, Mehwish Hayat said she has gone through brutal mental agony due to these baseless claims.

She further said that social media has people who run negative campaigns against people and it is sad to see people believing them without seeing any actual proof.

Mehwish Hayat emphasized the fact that respecting women is everyone’s responsibility and she expects justice from Judiciary.

She also added that anyone who participated in sharing the propaganda is equally involved and should be punished as per laws.

Later in the day the Ms Marvel star also took to her Twitter account on Jan 3 to issue her statement on the situation.

“It is such a shame that I’ve had to go to court to protect my dignity and reputation – is this what we have become?” questioned the actor in her statement shared on social media.

My statement about the recent events. pic.twitter.com/rQ13O4Pmuc — Mehwish Hayat TI (@MehwishHayat) January 11, 2023

After Kubra Khan, Mehwish Hayat has also approached the SHC over a campaign being run against her on social media amid insinuations made by a controversial YouTuber Adil Raja against actresses.

On December 31, Adil Raja, who is currently based in the United Kingdom, levelled serious allegations in a YouTube video against a few Pakistani actresses by mentioning their initials, S.A, K.K, M.H, and H.K.