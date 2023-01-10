Here is what Badshah has to say about Hania Aamir

It emerges that the famous Bollywood rapper Badshah follows Pakistani actress Hania Aamir on social media.

It all came to light after Hania Aamir posted a video lip-syncing to iconic dialogues from Netflix’s Emily In Paris, and the Jugnu rapper commented on the post.

A curious fan also asked Badshah about his comment and whether he follows the Ishqiya actor in a live session.

Replying to the fan, Badshah said, “Bari mast bandi lagti hai mujhe, (I find her very interesting) Mood uplift hojata hai ek dum se uski post dekh ke (The minute I see her posts, it just uplifts my mood instantly).”

Badshah also said that Hania’s personality comes across as a bright human being.

Returning the compliment, Hania Aamir shared the clip of the rapper on her stories and replied, “Ap bhi bohat mast ho, (You’re also very amazing).”

Isn’t it so heartwarming to witness this cross-border love between the artists?

On the work front, Hania Aamir is currently winning hearts in ARY Digital’s drama serial ‘Mujhe Pyaar Hua Tha’.