Fraud Episode-24 Review: Maya finally agrees to marry Shaan

ARY Digital drama serial Fraud is one of the interesting serials in the running but it’s a bit dragged now. Performances are all on point, particularly Saba Qamar’s but we get to see less of her. Well, now it seems the focus will finally going to be on her. In the previous episode, we see that Shirjeel marries Tooba. In this episode, Maya finally agrees to marry Shaan.

Well, we are anticipating that in this episode we will see Maya and Shirjeel’s encounter but there is nothing of that. In fact, we have seen such a weird scene in which Maya’s father is showing his kafan to her daughter out of nowhere. why would any father do such morbid things in such depressing times? and Maya finally agrees to marry Shaan after seeing her father’s Kafan. What a weird scene it was!

On the other hand, Shirjeel is following his plan very cleverly. With the help of his friend and goons, Sharjeel creates a fake attack on himself in presence of Tooba. He is making an impression that he is not even safe in his house even. Tooba asks him to live with her in her house which he acts to resist but Shaan insists that he should stay with them. Tooba’s mother has sensed Shaan’s intentions and she is now being a party with him.

Shaan’s stepmother tells Maya’s parents not to share anything about Maya’s past with Shaan and for that, she makes quite absurd excuses. Maya’s father has become quiet as he is thinking on this matter, he thinks that it is a sort of deceiving but Shaan’s stepmother insists. She is thinking to manipulate Maya in the future and for that, she is trying to trap her in this secret sort of thing. On the other hand, she also does not tell them about Shaan’s condition of not having any child with her.

Maya’s parents and even Maya is not making any sense at all. I know they are passing through hard times but why she agrees to marry Shaan out of nowhere despite knowing the fact that Shaan does not like her and he is never been welcoming to her. Why she agrees not to tell Shaan about her past when she is not convinced of the idea and she knows that it is like deceiving him then why she agrees on that point by her father’s weird reasoning? Waiting for Maya and Shirjeel’s encounter in the coming episode. I feel the play is going towards more depression.

