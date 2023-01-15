Kuch Ankahi Episode-2 Review: A classic family drama we were longing to watch!

Kuch Ankahi drama serial airing at ARY Digital reminds us of old good PTV dramas, particularly this play got Haseena Moin vibes. According to our sources, this play was supposed to be written by Hassena Moin jee for Kashf Foundation but she could not survive so Muhammad Ahmed has written this script. Among the plays carrying so much toxicity around, Kuch Ankahi is like a breath of fresh air. In the previous episode, we established that it is light heart play carrying strong social messaging all wrapped in wit and humor. In this episode, the story and characters unfold a bit.

Aliya the protagonist of the play reminds us of Sana in the classic drama Ankahi, she is as daring and fearless as her. Like Sana, Aliya is establishing the fact that being a daughter she can be a beard earner for her family as well as her father. She wants to give back her father the rights to his house and for that, she is working hard day and night. Aliya is borderline annoying at times she is being too unfair and harsh with Salman.

Salman (Bilal Abbas) is the most amiable hero and I must say, a modern-day progressive hero. Unlike other heroes, he is not affected by Aliya’s charms. Salman is chivalrous, competitive, and business minded. All he is focused is on his work like Aliya, he does not have a solid goal but he makes sure that he gives his competitors a tough time. Salman works hard for it and what we have seen so far is that he is not being unfair like Aliya.

Aliya demands a one percent share of the deal Salman made with Sherish, on his refusal she warns him to face the consequences. Sherish and his father’s track is a bit gloomy, it seems that they have lots of property but still, they are not happy. On the other hand, Agha Jaan’s household despite having so many issues and facing lots of challenges is still full of life.

As discussed before the play has many underlying themes and messaging. One of which is that whenever one does a financial deal always make sure it is written in black and white. The biggest challenge Agha Jaan faces is the property claims by his relatives on his house. Aliya and Salman’s scene in the grocery shop is so entertaining that he has opened the video chat to show his mother the product he intends to buy but his mother’s eyes lay on Aliya in the background. Coincidentally Aliya is also buying some stuff from the same grocery shop. Here is a trivia I like to share is that the house help is more well-dressed than the ladies of the house, a crisp cotton silk sari does not make her look like a maid at all. Overall a classic family drama!