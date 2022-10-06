Marvel fans “furious” over depiction of Charlie Cox’s Daredevil in latest episode of ‘SHE-HULK’

Marvel fans are “furious” over the depiction of Charlie Cox’s Daredevil in the latest episode of ‘SHE-HULK’!

As soon as the latest episode of the Marvel Series aired, furious fans flooded the Twitter timeline with their concerns and objection.

Fans were worried that the She-Hulk would ruin Daredevil and make Matt Murdock a joke.

On the latest episode of the Marvel series on Disney Plus, Matt Murdock finally made an epic long-awaited entrance, taking on Jennifer Walters (Tatiana Maslany) in court before the pair went toe-to-toe in their superhero get-ups.

Daredevil fans had shared their frustration at the character being absent in She-Hulk Episode 6 despite being teased in the previous episode of the series.

However, the latest episode didn’t arrive with what they had been expecting.

While many were jubilant to see their favourite character return to the screen, for others; “It’s a betrayal to us, the fans, to see our favourite character, someone we all relate to, have sex. It’s unrealistic,” the majority voiced.

Matt walking with his bare feet hanging out was the best way to end his cameo💀 #SheHulk #SheHulkAttorneyAtLaw pic.twitter.com/hJjAl8wFsK — Jesse (@108Comic108) October 6, 2022

Matt Murdock doing e morning walk of shame AS Daredevil with his boots in hand? What an icon 😭#SheHulkAttorneyAtLaw #Daredevil pic.twitter.com/MwzRKLlSWv — 𝙂𝙧𝙞𝙢 𝙂𝙧𝙞𝙣𝙣𝙞𝙣𝙜 𝙂𝙪𝙞𝙣𝙚𝙫𝙚𝙧𝙚 (@finaI_girI) October 6, 2022