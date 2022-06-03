Mehreen Jabbar finds Pakistani dramas have turned into Indian soap operas!

Filmmaker Mehreen Jabbar took to Twitter to share her reservations regarding Pakistani dramas.

“Why have most of our dramas become like Indian soap operas?” Jabbar questioned.

And she went on to elaborate on why she thinks so.

“Bad lighting, non-stop carpet music, perfect blow drys for women, the same stubble/beards for men. Everyone is in constant trauma & shouting or crying & 1000 eps of a stretched-out storyline,” Mehreen Jabbar said.



She concluded with another question, “Kahan kho gaiye vo lamhey? [Where did those moments go?]”

Here at OyeYeah, we do agree with Mehreen’s point of view.

The Pakistani drama makers do need to ace up with their game.

It’s a shame that after producing the finest of dramas, the Pakistani Drama industry has fallen victim to commercialism and copying story plots from across the borders