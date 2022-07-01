Money Heist Korea tops Netflix’s global viewing chart!

Money Heist Korea – Joint Economic Area, a remake of the Spanish show ‘La Casa De Papel’ has toped Netflix’s global viewing charts for a non-English series.

The series premiered on June 24, meaning it only had three days to claim its spot in the chart covering June 20-26.

As per Netflix’s statistics, between June 20-26 (the time period for the weekly chart in consideration), Money Heist Korea was played for 33.7 million hours in just three days.

The series also claimed the number one spot in South Korea, Indonesia, Vietnam, Malaysia, and Thailand.

Earlier, the K-series on Netflix, All Of Us Are Dead, Juvenile Justice, and Business Proposal reach top spots on global viewing charts.

It was last year when Netflix and “Squid Game” helped Korean content reach a new level of global audience consciousness.